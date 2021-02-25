Eastern Iowa man arrested after dead cattle found on his property

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa man has been arrested and charged with livestock neglect resulting in death after authorities found dead cattle on his property.

43-year-old Brian Greazel, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Wednesday. Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner says deputies called to a rural property near Libson for a complaint about neglected cattle discovered numerous head of cattle dead. Authorities say a veterinarian determined the cattle died for lack of food, water and shelter.

The sheriff's office did not say how many animals were found dead, but said 18 head were rescued from the property.