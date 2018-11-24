Clear

Eastern Iowa man and daughter killed in Colorado crash

Stolen vehicle slammed into a pawn shop.

Posted: Nov. 24, 2018 12:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Officials in north-central Colorado have released the names of two people who were killed when their vehicle was struck by a stolen vehicle in Fort Collins.

The Larimer County coroner's office say the victims of Thursday morning's crash were 55-year-old John Nees of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and his daughter, 38-year-old Nicole Nees of Fort Collins.

Authorities say the stolen vehicle involved in the fatal collision was used to crash into a pawn shop where guns had been stolen a few hours earlier.

Fort Collins police said Friday 19-year-old Marcos Orozco was arrested on suspicion of burglary, eluding and motor vehicle theft in connection with the break-in. Police say more charges are possible pending the outcome of the investigation into the wreck.

Jail records didn't indicate whether Orozco had a lawyer.

Community Events