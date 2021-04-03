Easter weekend sees more people feeling safer to travel during pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Easter weekend means lots of people are heading out of town to be with family - some traveling for the first time in roughly a year.

Man Li and Yong Peng both work at Mayo Clinic and are travelling back to the Med-City from their trip to Houston, telling KIMT News 3 have not yet gotten the vaccine and they haven't traveled since the pandemic started.

“Definitely nervous,” Yong Peng says.

But they were excited to get out and explore a new city.

Flying into Chicago O'hare, the couple says the airport was busy - and flights are full,

but they are glad to see everyone following mask policies.

And in Houston - streets are also filled with people.

Man Li says, "People know more about the disease and how to prevent it - so people seem to have more confidence to travel."

And with recently loosened travel guidelines from the CDC, Li and Peng say they intend to plan more trips this year.

"We hope this pandemic gets better controlled and gets back to normal pretty soon,” Li says.

“Gradually people are getting used to - but we still need to wear masks - so that we have less chance to get infected,” Peng emphasizes.

The Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated people may travel domestically at low risk to themselves without getting tested for COVID-19 or going into quarantine afterward.