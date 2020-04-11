Clear
Easter bunny shows families how to social distance with egg drive

Instead of an Easter egg hunt this year the Adams Booster Club held an Easter egg drive.

Posted: Apr 11, 2020 10:59 PM
Updated: Apr 11, 2020 11:05 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ADAMS, Minn-Social distancing is proving to be effective in fighting the coronavirus. It's also changing the way we live and celebrate. Instead of an Easter egg hunt this year the Adams Booster Club held an Easter egg drive. One by one people drove up to see the easter bunny. Closer to 300 eggs filled with toys and candy were handed out. With no hugs or pictures allowed the Easter bunny proved to be a good example of social distancing. Kate Wiste brought her two kids to the celebration.

"It's nice having the Easter bunny here and remembering the Easter egg hunt that we did in the past,” Wiste said. “It's nice to remember."

This year her family had to put their tradition of visiting grandma on hold.
Angie Himebaugh is one of the organizers behind the event she says she hopes this provides some sense of happiness.

"I think people are excited to get out and celebrate the Easter holiday,” Himebaugh said. They would have maybe been at grandma and grandpa's house or a family member's house doing an easter egg hunt and a lot of us are missing out on that this year. It's fun to share a little bit of that with our community. “

Emily Bunne with no relation to the Easter bunny says this is one way she is trying to create some normalcy for her kids who have been asking a lot of questions.

"I thought it would be fun and give them something to do and to mostly to get out of the house,” Bunne said.

