East Park will soon be known as Martin Luther King Jr. Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Park Board voted Tuesday night to change the name of a Rochester park from East Park to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Members of the MLK Community Action Group presented the idea to the Park Board. The group is comprised of representatives from 3rd District Public Defenders Office, Diversity Council, Fernbrook Family Center, Recovery is Happening, Sandra Means For Rochester Councilwoman, Minnesota Department of Human Services, and Project Legacy.

"The whole idea was we're here in Rochester, a major city, and if you've been to any major city in America, usually they'll have a street named after Doctor Martin Luther King," explains member of the MLK Community Action Group Donavan Bailey. Instead of a street, they wanted to rename the park because they felt it has cultural significance to the diverse neighborhood surrounding it. "We all do better when we all do better. It's about the total community. Obviously we want the positive identity of Dr. Martin Luther King to really inspire people. It is symbolic but hopefully that can be a encouragement to everybody that comes here to the park."

The park will be dedicated in January for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and a new sign will be revealed sometime this coming spring.