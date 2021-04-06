Earning a college degree for free

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With more high schoolers learning online instead of in person most of this school year, Rochester Community and Technical College is concerned students aren't aware of an opportunity in the Med City.

RCTC offers a program called Post-Secondary Enrollment Option, or PSEO. Students in grades 10-12 can earn college credits and graduate with not only their high school diploma, but also an associate degree.

"You can do more of the classes you really want to do since you come in and kind of have the generals knocked out, and then you can decide what you want to take just for yourself and what you're interested in," explains Will Fulton, a PSEO student and RCTC Student President. He's wrapping up his senior year in homeschooling and will take his college credits to Boston University in the fall.

Students work with advisors to decide what credit load is right for them, anything between 1 class to a full load.

The program takes away some of the financial burden of a college education. Books, tuition, and other fees are free to PSEO students.