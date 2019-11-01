Early voting location open in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - Voters who might be too busy to cast their ballot on Tuesday no longer have an excuse. Cerro Gordo County has set up an absentee / early voting location at MercyOne North Iowa.

The polling place is located in the second floor auditorium of the cancer center. Ballots for all precincts in Cerro Gordo County will be available for voters. Voters can even register to vote or make changes to their registration at the polling place.

The best part is, the polling place is open on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.

According to staff at the location, turnout on Friday morning was brisk.