Early voting begins in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - While Minnesotans have been casting their ballots for weeks now, early voting for the November election is just getting started in the Hawkeye State.

Early voting officially began Monday in Iowa, and on the first day alone, it was very busy at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse. Not only are some voters eager to vote early in person, the auditor's office mailed out a record 7,513 ballots Monday morning.

Auditor Adam Wedmore and his staff have heard from voters.

"They've been excited. They've happily waited in line for the certain amount of time to get them processed, they've been eager to cast their ballot, and looking forward to the results on election night."

Despite the challenges this year, he feels that staff members are ready for the high profile election.

"We've literally been preparing for this since December 2018, almost two years in the works now. We've been preparing and planning and refining those plans as things change with COVID and other things."

If you want to request an absentee ballot, you have until October 24. Ballots can be turned in any time from now until the polls close on November 3.