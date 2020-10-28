Early snowfall leaves little impact on harvesting

PINE ISLAND, Minn- Minnesotans got a little taste of winter last week when the snow arrived. Luckily, it has left little impact for farmers. Scott Ruegg is a second-generation farmer in Pine Island. on his farm, he grows corn, soybeans, oats, and alfalfa.

Snow did get on some of his crops, slowing down harvesting a little bit.

"You get these and it just goes away," said Ruegg. "You can finish your harvest without any problem."

Ruegg has a 300-acre farm that his grandfather use to live on. Out of the 300 acres he owns, he only has 60-70 left to harvest. Since living on the farm, Ruegg has experienced snow, droughts, and floods. Despite the early snowfall, 2020 hasn't been so bad for his agriculture.

"It's been a good year so far," explained Ruegg. "We got started pretty early."

Ruegg is waiting for the snow to melt off some of his corn completely so he can combine the remainder of it.