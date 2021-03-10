Early severe weather prompts refresher from emergency management

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County Emergency Management says with the unusually early start to the severe weather season it’s a good idea to refresh your emergency plan.

The department says you should identify a shelter spot at home or at work that’s located at the lowest level of a building without windows.

You also want to pick a spot furthest from the outside wall to protect yourself or family members from any flying debris or glass.

Capt. Jon Johnson says, if possible, you should practice your plan at home with your family in case of a severe weather incident.

“The schools are required to do tornado drills but nobody is required to do them in their homes. It's certainly important to think about that to have all the family members know what the plan is in case of a storm.” he said.

If you’re stuck traveling in a car you shouldn’t try to shelter under an overpass or bridge. Instead, you’re safer in a low, flat location.

Johnson says it’s also important to know the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning.

He explained, “With a tornado watch weather conditions are favorable for tornadoes. It's important that people remain alert for approaching storms. A tornado warning means that a tornado has actually been sighted or meteorological data indicates there is rotation in a storm.”

You should also have about three days supply of food in water in case of an incident, like the power outage in Texas, located in your home.