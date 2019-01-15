Early morning ice has people slipping and sliding

MASON CITY, Iowa - Throughout the winter season, ice can be a common thing to see, and it may catch you off guard when you're getting up and ready for the day. The freezing rain from Monday night into Tuesday morning coated roadways and sidewalks in the area.

Michael Anderson of Mason City was heading to the bust stop at Central Park Tuesday morning when he encountered a slippery problem.

"I started walking across the diagonal from State Street and Washington, and slipping a little bit, fell on my butt there."

Upon arrival at the Community Kitchen of North Iowa to volunteer his time, the problem still existed, pointing to an example of helping a fellow volunteer.

"The sidewalks were all icy, and so I asked the lady if I can put some salt out there. And I went to help him take some garbage out, and he's slipping and sliding, so I came back in and got the bucket."

Hope Jensen of Forest City is no stranger to slipping on the ice, and notes of a couple older people that landed in the hospital after falls on the ice last year.

"They had to go to the hospital and get some of that stuff fixed, which can be pretty serious and scary, especially when it comes to breaking bones and hips."

She's learned from her experience, and adjusts her walking to the conditions, and when it's time to open up shop at her business Salon Infinity, she spreads plenty of ice melt in entry ways. The ice is serving as a reminder to use caution.

"I know a lot of my friends and clients that came in today drove a lot slower than the normal speed limit, which you got to do from time to time. Rather would be safe than sorry. And I've seen a lot of people shuffling out on the ground and 'penguin-ing' it out around so they don't slip and fall and get hurt worse."

Fortunately, those with the Emergency Department at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa say that they have not seen a significant increase in people being treated for injuries related to slip and falls.