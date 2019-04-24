Early-morning house fire in Byron damages garage

BYRON, Minn. - An early-morning house fire was mostly contained to the garage.
Authorities responded at 4:47 a.m. to Byron Ave. N. for a report of large flames coming out of the attic.
The fire doesn’t appear to have spread to the home, and no injuries were reported.
