Early-morning house fire in Byron damages garage

An early-morning house fire was mostly contained to the garage.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 7:58 AM

BYRON, Minn. - An early-morning house fire was mostly contained to the garage.

Authorities responded at 4:47 a.m. to Byron Ave. N. for a report of large flames coming out of the attic.

The fire doesn’t appear to have spread to the home, and no injuries were reported.

