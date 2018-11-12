Early morning fire in rural SE Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Three adults are safe after a house fire early Monday morning on the 8000 block of 40th St. NE in Rochester.
Elgin Fire Department, Rochester Fire Department, and Plainview Fire Department worked together to stop the flames but fire officials said the house is a total loss.
The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is investigating the incident but it is believed the fire started in a utility room.
