ROCHESTER, Minn. - An early-morning fire resulted in damage to a garbage enclosure and damage to nearby garages.

Rochester fire officials said it happened Friday at 12:36 a.m. at 2120 Valleyhigh Dr. NW.

Officials arrived and found a garbage enclosure on fire that extended to the garages on both sides of it.

A ladder truck performed a forcible entry into the garages so the fire could be extinguished.

The cause of the fire is unknown.