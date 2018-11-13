Early-morning fire destroys home in rural Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An overnight fire destroyed a home in rural Rochester while three occupants were able to get out safely.
The Elgin Fire Chief said the blaze began just after 1 a.m. Monday at the 8100 block of 40th Ave. NE and may have started in the utility room.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office was expected to be on scene Monday.
We will have more information on the fire as it becomes available.
