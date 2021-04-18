Early morning car chase leads to arrest of northeast Iowa teen

JANESVILLE, Iowa – A teen is jailed after a Sunday morning car chase through northeast Iowa.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office says it was called around 4:50 am Sunday about a suspicious vehicle at the Janesville school. An investigation led to a chase that went into Black Hawk County and finally ended with the suspect vehicle went into a ditch on Butler Road.

The Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect driver at Dakota Moeller, 18 of rural Janesville, and says the vehicle he drove had been stolen from a Janesville home earlier Sunday morning.

Moeller has been arrested and taken to the Bremer County Jail. He is facing charges of second degree theft, eluding, and carrying weapons on school grounds. The Sheriff’s Office says additional charges are likely and this incident is still under investigation.