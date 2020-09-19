Early voting begins in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We're off to the races here in Minnesota. Today was the first day of early voting here in the North Star State.

Officials in Olmsted County say the amount of in-person voting this afternoon surpassed their expectations given the coronavirus pandemic.

KIMT News 3 spoke with a few Rochester residents earlier today who say they're ready to vote.

"All three of us are really into politics, and we've done organizing in Rochester," said Rachel Zhang, who lives in the Med City. "It's really important that our generation especially goes out and makes our voices heard.

Minnesota residents can verify their designated early voting location by checking in with their local election office.