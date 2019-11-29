Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Early Christmas Tree Sales

We headed to Zumbro Valley Christmas Trees to check out just how early they started seeing customers.

Posted: Nov 29, 2019 7:20 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- How soon is too soon to start setting up for Christmas? Owners at the Zumbro Valley Christmas Trees say they’re seeing customers earlier than ever. They opened up the weekend before Thanksgiving and saw around 20 families.
The owners say it could be due to the late season, “I think with the short season between Thanksgiving and Christmas people are coming out before the snow falls and just having them up for Thanksgiving”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 20°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Another Winter Storm is heading for the Midwest
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Christmas Tree Farm sales

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/29

Image

Small Business Saturday Preview

Image

Random Act of Kindness, helps 2 homeless men

Image

Snow-one can stop the mail

Image

Diversability Day

Image

Black Friday Shopping

Image

Annual Turkey Trot

Image

Menards Black Friday

Image

Fleet Farm shopper

Community Events