ROCHESTER, Minn.- How soon is too soon to start setting up for Christmas? Owners at the Zumbro Valley Christmas Trees say they’re seeing customers earlier than ever. They opened up the weekend before Thanksgiving and saw around 20 families.
The owners say it could be due to the late season, “I think with the short season between Thanksgiving and Christmas people are coming out before the snow falls and just having them up for Thanksgiving”
Related Content
- Early Christmas Tree Sales
- Real Christmas Tree sales on the rise
- Saying goodbye to your Christmas tree
- Big weekend for Christmas tree sellers
- How to Safely Dispose Your Christmas Trees
- Goats help dispose of Christmas trees
- The cost of a real Christmas tree goes up
- The famous Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been chosen
- Tuba Christmas
- Mower SWCD tree program selling trees
Scroll for more content...