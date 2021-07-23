Ear of Corn Water Tower Nears Completion

Olmsted County's world-famous Ear of Corn Water Tower will have its new paint job completed by the start of the Olmsted County Fair.

The Water Tower was constructed in 1931, making the visual attraction nearly 90 years old.

The County recently designated the Tower as a historical landmark, citing its longstanding history within the area.

Next to the Tower remains what is left of the old Seneca Food Canned Factory, with most of the company's historical pieces donated to the History Center of Olmsted County.

Rochester local Nick Mclaughlin said he is proud of the Tower.

"The corn tower lets me know we have life here. It lets me know that we are in the heart of the midwest and that we produce something beyond the Mayo Clinic," Mclaughlin said.

The Water Tower is the tallest of its kind, with a height of 149 feet.