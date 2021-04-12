Eagle Grove man sentenced to federal prison for dealing meth

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Methamphetamine is sending a Wright County man to federal prison.

James Calvert, 44 of Eagle Grove, pleaded guilty in November 2020 to conspiracy to distribute meth and two counts of possession with intent to distribute meth.

Federal prosecutors say Calvert worked with other to distribute more than 500 grams of a methamphetamine mixture in the Wright and Webster County areas from January 2019 through March 2020. Law enforcement says it caught Calvert removing about a quarter-pound of meth from a vehicle and court documents state he was seen on home security video obtaining meth for further distribution on at least five occasions.

Calvert has now been sentenced to seven years and six months in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn S. Wehde and was investigated by Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Wright County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Grove Police Department, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Laboratory.