Eagle Grove man found guilty of double-homicide in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa – A murder case that started with five defendants has ended with one guilty verdict.

A Webster County jury on Wednesday convicted Michael James Shivers, 56 of Eagle Grove, on two counts of second-degree murder. He was found guilty of shooting to death Jamal Cox and Tyrone Cunningham on June 16, 2020, in Fort Dodge. Shivers is now scheduled to be sentenced on December 13.

Four other men were initially arrested and charged with the double-killing along with Shivers. Murder charges against James Davis Jr., Darryll Jones, Jeremiah Hatten, and Michael Wells were later dismissed after the Webster County Attorney’s Office said it determined those men could not be found guilty at trial beyond a reasonable doubt.

Shivers’ murder trial began October 19 and jury deliberations started Tuesday.