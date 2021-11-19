Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

EXPLAINER: What charges did Kyle Rittenhouse face?

Among the counts the 18-year-old from nearby Antioch, Illinois, faced were one count of reckless homicide and one count of intentional homicide. He also was charged with one count of attempted intentional homicide. He was acquitted on five counts in total. The judge previously dismissed two other charges.

Posted: Nov 19, 2021 1:53 PM
Posted By: By TODD RICHMOND Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse shot three men, killing two of them and wounding the third, during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. Rittenhouse argued that he fired in self-defense after the men attacked him. Here's a look at the charges that prosecutors carried into court, as well as lesser charges that the judge put before the jury in his final instructions.

COUNT 1: FIRST-DEGREE RECKLESS HOMICIDE, USE OF A DANGEROUS WEAPON

This felony charge was connected to the death of Joseph Rosenbaum, the first man Rittenhouse shot. Bystander video shows Rosenbaum chasing Rittenhouse through a parking lot and throwing a plastic bag at him. Rittenhouse flees behind a car and Rosenbaum follows. Video introduced at trial showed Rittenhouse wheeling around and firing as Rosenbaum chased him. Richie McGinniss, a reporter who was trailing Rittenhouse, testified that Rosenbaum lunged for Rittenhouse's gun.

Reckless homicide differs from intentional homicide in that prosecutors weren't alleging that Rittenhouse intended to murder Rosenbaum. Instead, they were alleging that Rittenhouse caused Rosenbaum's death in circumstances showing an utter disregard for human life.

The charge was punishable by up to 60 years in prison. The dangerous weapon modifier carried an additional five years.

COUNT 2: FIRST-DEGREE RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING SAFETY, USE OF A DANGEROUS WEAPON

This felony charge was connected to the Rosenbaum shooting. McGinniss told investigators he was in the line of fire when Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum. The charge would have been punishable by 12 1/2 years in prison. The weapons modifier carried an additional five years.

COUNT 3: FIRST-DEGREE RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING SAFETY, USE OF A DANGEROUS WEAPON

Video shows an unknown man leaping at Rittenhouse and trying to kick him seconds before Anthony Huber moves his skateboard toward him. Rittenhouse appears to fire two rounds at the man but apparently misses as the man runs away.

This charge is a felony punishable by 12 1/2 years in prison. The weapons modifier again would have added up to five more years.

COUNT 4: FIRST-DEGREE INTENTIONAL HOMICIDE, USE OF A DANGEROUS WEAPON

This charge was in Huber's death. Video shows Rittenhouse running down the street after shooting Rosenbaum when he falls to the street. Huber leaps at him and swings a skateboard at his head and neck and tries to grab Rittenhouse's gun before Rittenhouse fires. The criminal complaint alleged Rittenhouse aimed the weapon at Huber.

Intentional homicide means just that — a person killed someone and meant to do it. A conviction would have meant a mandatory life sentence. The weapons modifier would have added up to five years.

The jury also was given the option of second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide in Huber's death.

Second-degree intentional homicide would have been punishable by up to 60 years in prison.

The first-degree reckless homicide charge sought in Huber's death matched an original charge in Rosenbaum's death — it would have required jurors to decide that Rittenhouse caused Huber's death with an utter disregard for human life — and would have been punishable by up to 60 years in prison.

COUNT 5: ATTEMPTED FIRST-DEGREE INTENTIONAL HOMICIDE, USE OF A DANGEROUS WEAPON

This was the charge for Rittenhouse shooting Gaige Grosskreutz in the arm seconds after he shot Huber, and as Grosskreutz came toward him holding a pistol. Grosskreutz survived. Video shows Rittenhouse pointing his gun at Grosskreutz and firing a single round.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 60 years. The weapons modifier would have added up to five more years.

The jury also was given the option of considering second-degree attempted intentional homicide and first-degree reckless endangerment charges.

The possible punishment for attempted second-degree intentional homicide is 30 years. Attempted first-degree reckless endangerment is punishable by up to 12 1/2 years.

COUNT 6: POSSESSION OF A DANGEROUS WEAPON BY A PERSON UNDER 18

The judge dismissed this charge on Monday.

Rittenhouse was armed with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle. He was 17 years old on the night of the shootings. Wisconsin law prohibits minors from possessing firearms except for hunting or when supervised by an adult in target practice or instruction in the proper use of a dangerous weapon. Rittenhouse’s attorneys argued that another subsection of the law, regarding short-barreled rifles, provided grounds for dismissing the charge.

Prosecutors argued the defense was misreading the statute, and Schroeder had earlier twice declined to dismiss the charge. But the judge also had said the statute was confusing. After prosecutors conceded that the rifle was not short-barreled, Schroeder dismissed the charge.

COUNT 7: FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH AN EMERGENCY ORDER FROM STATE OR LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Rittenhouse was charged with being out on the streets after an 8 p.m. curfew imposed by the city, a minor offense that carries a fine of up to $200. The judge dismissed this charge during the trial, saying the prosecution didn't offer enough evidence to prove it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 866055

Reported Deaths: 9249
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1700481995
Ramsey701751025
Dakota63624560
Anoka60302556
Washington37966348
Stearns31791270
St. Louis27489380
Wright24458195
Scott24377175
Olmsted20834126
Sherburne17744120
Carver1565864
Clay11573101
Blue Earth1087764
Rice10869137
Crow Wing10692121
Chisago945069
Kandiyohi9423104
Otter Tail9356119
Benton8491122
Beltrami777991
Goodhue744893
Douglas736599
Itasca726893
Mower707346
Winona682856
McLeod675282
Isanti656281
Steele649230
Morrison644277
Becker603570
Polk575584
Freeborn536743
Nobles517354
Carlton507571
Lyon505261
Mille Lacs492469
Nicollet491357
Pine484240
Cass478250
Todd469040
Brown453257
Le Sueur431133
Meeker410757
Martin368142
Waseca355131
Wabasha35299
Hubbard337547
Dodge331911
Roseau300831
Wadena290336
Fillmore287915
Redwood269645
Houston258417
Renville258451
Faribault245231
Sibley238316
Pennington237629
Kanabec229733
Cottonwood218132
Chippewa210641
Aitkin209447
Pope194510
Watonwan190419
Yellow Medicine179221
Rock172027
Swift162021
Koochiching159022
Stevens158911
Jackson157016
Clearwater150120
Murray148511
Marshall147521
Pipestone146329
Lake124924
Lac qui Parle116425
Wilkin116415
Mahnomen103213
Norman10119
Grant9369
Big Stone9165
Lincoln8535
Red Lake68810
Kittson68722
Traverse5936
Unassigned539124
Lake of the Woods5155
Cook2920

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 507393

Reported Deaths: 7203
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk78798785
Linn31443423
Scott26181288
Black Hawk21622371
Woodbury20244256
Johnson19244105
Dubuque17824240
Pottawattamie15439211
Dallas14994111
Story1356756
Warren8247102
Cerro Gordo7769121
Clinton7567111
Webster7256121
Des Moines7027101
Marshall661892
Muscatine6554117
Wapello6330143
Jasper609590
Sioux598277
Lee5838104
Marion548197
Buena Vista499648
Plymouth480988
Henry413353
Jones395361
Benton393059
Washington385961
Bremer385071
Boone380438
Carroll364155
Mahaska356764
Crawford350347
Dickinson312055
Buchanan298739
Jackson295347
Clay293035
Kossuth285176
Delaware284054
Hardin280153
Fayette279353
Tama276377
Page268933
Wright262249
Cedar262127
Hamilton255557
Winneshiek251841
Floyd249948
Clayton236559
Poweshiek231843
Harrison230178
Madison230025
Cass229566
Butler226742
Iowa224334
Mills216429
Jefferson215343
Hancock209439
Winnebago209036
Cherokee206946
Lyon203242
Appanoose200756
Allamakee200655
Calhoun194819
Shelby193041
Union183039
Humboldt182029
Grundy179537
Franklin177129
Mitchell176743
Emmet175846
Louisa175152
Chickasaw174621
Sac166826
Guthrie165036
Montgomery159445
Clarke156229
Keokuk149439
Palo Alto148932
Howard141724
Monroe141739
Unassigned12930
Ida125941
Greene124217
Davis122725
Lucas121825
Monona119739
Pocahontas118424
Worth11829
Adair111037
Osceola103318
Decatur96513
Taylor94814
Fremont94412
Van Buren90222
Wayne81925
Ringgold75629
Audubon73115
Adams5658
Rochester
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 27°
Mason City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 28°
Tracking another cold front to end the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

11-18-21 Five

Image

Senate Capital Investment Committee highlights projects in Rochester

Image

Full DayBreak Forecast 11/19/21

Image

Prep football scores for Thursday

Image

Kutzky Park residents say 'noisy' Mayo Clinic shuttles impacting their health

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Weather (11/18/21)

Image

Special Report: Where have all the workers gone?

Image

Businesses still suffering staffing shortages despite economic recovery

Image

Kutzky Park residents speak out on Mayo's 'noisy' employee shuttles

Image

RFD Hazmat Materials Team Safety

Community Events