EXPLAINER: How much COVID-19 vaccine will be shipped in US

COVID-19 vaccines will be shipping in the U.S. after getting emergency authorization, but supplies will be limited for some time.

Posted: Dec 13, 2020 9:35 AM
Posted By: By CANDICE CHOI Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — COVID-19 vaccines have begun shipping in the U.S. after getting emergency authorization, setting off the nation's biggest ever vaccination push. But supplies are expected to be limited for some time.

The first wave of shipments is going to health care workers and nursing home residents. Officials say vaccines should be available to everyone by the middle of next year.

Trucks with Pfizer’s vaccine rolled out Sunday. They will deliver to 145 distribution centers around the country by Monday, said Army Gen. Gustave Perna of Operation Warp Speed, the government effort to develop and distribute COVID-19 vaccines. An additional 425 sites will get shipments Tuesday, and the remaining 66 on Wednesday.

For now, only Pfizer's vaccine, which the Food and Drug Administration greenlit Friday, is being shipped. Another vaccine by Moderna will be reviewed by an expert panel this week and could get the go-ahead soon afterward.

Other vaccines also could follow.

HOW MANY SHOTS WILL BE SHIPPED OUT INITIALLY?

Around 3 million.

When states were told their first-round allocations earlier this month, the figures were based on the 6.4 million Pfizer doses that were ready for distribution at the time, Perna said. Since the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses, the government is holding back the second shots to ensure people can get them.

An additional 500,000 doses are being held in reserve for any emergencies, Perna said.

HOW MUCH VACCINE IS EACH STATE GETTING?

U.S. officials say it's based on a state’s population of people 18 and older. Federal officials haven't released a breakdown, but some states have shared their initial allocations.

Colorado, for example, says it's supposed to get 46,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the first round, with more expected in the weeks that follow. If the Moderna vaccine gets the green light, the initial shipment for that shot would be 95,600 doses, said Kevin Klein, director of the state's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

HOW MUCH MORE IS ON THE WAY?

By the end of December, U.S. officials say they expect to have enough vaccine to give 20 million people their first doses — meaning they’d have around 40 million shots available. That’s factoring in Moderna’s vaccine, which also requires two doses and still has to clear regulatory hurdles.

Officials say they expect to be able to vaccinate an additional 30 million people in January and 50 million more in February.

WHY NOT DISTRIBUTE ALL THE DOSES RIGHT AWAY?

Even though Pfizer study data indicates people get some level of protection after the first shot, officials say full protection means two doses. And they need to be sure they’ll have that second dose for people at the right time — three weeks after the first shot.

For Moderna's vaccine, the second shot comes four weeks after the first.

Yet officials say exactly how many additional shots will become available from week to week might vary based on how much can be produced, especially in the beginning, so they don't want to risk anyone not being able to get their second shot.

COULD THE STRATEGY CHANGE?

Officials say they might adjust once they become more confident about the flow of future supplies.

“As we get more experience on quality control on the production, we’ll get greater confidence, of course, at the level of supply reserve we hold back for the second dose administration,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a briefing with reporters. “But we will not distribute the vaccine knowing that a booster will not be available, either from reserve supplied by us, or from ongoing, expected, predicted production.”

HOW ARE DOSES ALREADY AVAILABLE?

Even though the Pfizer shots just got the green light from regulators, shipments can start right away because manufacturing and stockpiling of the doses was underway. It was a chance officials took to speed up delivery if the vaccines were shown to be safe and effective.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 375398

Reported Deaths: 4418
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin784301231
Ramsey33375585
Dakota26857231
Anoka26364255
Washington16666146
Stearns15854142
St. Louis11033153
Scott1001369
Wright975860
Olmsted797345
Sherburne696248
Carver581221
Clay573068
Kandiyohi499044
Rice484245
Blue Earth465522
Crow Wing421646
Otter Tail382236
Chisago370424
Benton354063
Nobles337540
Winona327038
Douglas314449
Mower306023
Polk302538
McLeod279229
Morrison271236
Goodhue259635
Beltrami258026
Lyon257221
Becker247527
Itasca239229
Isanti236424
Steele23259
Carlton232227
Todd209817
Pine195610
Nicollet188330
Mille Lacs185838
Brown180723
Le Sueur177412
Freeborn177312
Cass173013
Meeker172722
Waseca155111
Roseau15049
Martin140623
Wabasha13182
Hubbard128033
Redwood117722
Renville116933
Cottonwood11125
Chippewa110417
Dodge10371
Wadena10059
Houston9845
Watonwan9804
Rock94510
Sibley9244
Fillmore9090
Aitkin89431
Kanabec83517
Pennington8239
Pipestone82018
Yellow Medicine78313
Faribault7405
Swift73313
Murray6895
Jackson6802
Pope6333
Marshall61511
Stevens6135
Clearwater60810
Wilkin5205
Lac qui Parle5125
Lake49211
Koochiching4866
Lincoln4201
Unassigned41659
Norman3977
Big Stone3942
Mahnomen3566
Grant3416
Kittson32012
Red Lake2693
Traverse1712
Lake of the Woods1331
Cook940

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 253562

Reported Deaths: 3165
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk37334368
Linn15419215
Scott12819116
Black Hawk11802184
Woodbury11385145
Johnson1031042
Dubuque9940123
Pottawattamie739573
Story737922
Dallas709460
Sioux405138
Webster403348
Cerro Gordo397849
Marshall374553
Clinton373548
Buena Vista335518
Muscatine328663
Warren324824
Des Moines324326
Plymouth309440
Wapello283587
Lee253620
Jasper249448
Jones246332
Marion229932
Henry228519
Carroll214522
Bremer212332
Crawford191616
Benton185828
Jackson166223
Tama162355
Boone162014
Washington161723
Dickinson156412
Delaware154126
Mahaska145531
Wright139910
Clay139610
Kossuth135722
Buchanan131815
Hardin131320
Hamilton129921
Page126910
Clayton125224
Cedar123715
Harrison123249
Winneshiek119415
Floyd119023
Mills118511
Fayette118414
Butler115112
Lyon113821
Calhoun11298
Poweshiek109821
Cherokee108114
Iowa105319
Winnebago102026
Hancock101321
Allamakee100318
Sac9659
Chickasaw9599
Louisa95922
Union93810
Grundy93414
Cass91435
Mitchell89919
Emmet87323
Appanoose87233
Humboldt85612
Shelby85219
Guthrie84222
Jefferson84212
Madison8278
Franklin80617
Palo Alto7352
Keokuk71716
Pocahontas6384
Ida63117
Howard61715
Unassigned6050
Montgomery60213
Osceola5895
Greene5816
Davis56612
Clarke5466
Adair50916
Monona50012
Monroe49715
Taylor4968
Fremont4215
Worth4212
Van Buren41911
Lucas3916
Decatur3732
Wayne33421
Audubon3276
Ringgold3065
Adams2112
