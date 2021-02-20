Clear
EXPLAINER: How have storms affected COVID-19 vaccinations?

Efforts to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 have been stymied by a series of winter storms and outages in parts of the country not used to extreme cold weather.

Posted: Feb 20, 2021 7:31 AM
Posted By: By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO and LINDA A. JOHNSON AP Writers

NEW YORK (AP) — Efforts to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19 have been stymied by a series of winter storms and outages that have hobbled transportation hubs and highways in parts of the country not used to extreme cold weather.

That has created challenges for carriers such as UPS and FedEx, which have been on the front lines packaging and shipping the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines around the country. Both UPS's hub in Louisville, Kentucky, and FedEx's key hub in Memphis, Tennessee, have been affected. Meanwhile, several states have complained about vaccination delays and have had to cancel appointments.

The fact that 6 million doses have languished in airport hubs for several days during a once-in-a-century pandemic has raised questions about how the U.S. government and the nation’s largest shipping companies haven't been able — so far at least — to break the logjam.

WHAT'S THE PROBLEM?

White House officials say the snowstorms and power outages created a variety of challenges that slowed vaccination efforts in different ways. First, shippers like FedEx, UPS, and pharmaceutical distributor McKesson had to deal with workers who were snowed-in and couldn't package, ship the vaccine kits and do other jobs. Then, road closures in many states kept trucks from delivering the vaccines. Finally, more than 2,000 vaccination sites were in areas with power outages.

Still, the government is moving ahead with plans to open five new mass vaccination centers, one in Philadelphia, and four others in the Florida cities of Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville.

HOW ARE CARRIERS TRYING TO FIX THE ISSUE?

FedEx says it's relying on other hubs around the country to fix the problem. That includes its shipping hub in Indianapolis — the company’s second largest after Memphis — and regional sorting hubs like the ones in Oakland, California, and Newark, N.J. FedEx says it's not warehousing any COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. UPS has been less forthcoming, saying only that it has “extensive contingency plans" to keep goods moving when roadways are impassable or airports are closed because of severe weather. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told CNN Friday morning that the UPS hub in Louisville is up and running again.

The bad weather hit just as the carriers were already under strain due to the surge in online shipping, says Michael Zimmerman, a partner in the strategic operations practice of global management consulting firm Kearney. While the rerouting can help, the carriers will still have to deal with a lot of backups at each stage of the process, from shipping to sorting.

WHAT IS THE VACCINES' NORMAL ROUTE FROM FACTORY TO CLINICS?

Pfizer has been shipping its vaccine doses for U.S. states directly from its factory outside Kalamazoo, Michigan, using its existing network of shipping companies, which includes UPS and FedEx. The two-dose vaccine requires ultracold storage, at minus 112 degrees Fahrenheit to minus 76 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 80 degrees Celsius to minus 60 degrees Celsius), which will keep it stable for up to six months.

Moderna is using a third party contract manufacturer for at least some of its vaccine production. Drug wholesaler McKesson, chosen by the federal government to distribute most COVID-19 vaccines, is handling shipments to hospitals and other medical providers. Some of those are going through transportation hubs in Louisville, Kentucky, and Memphis, both of which have had their operations slowed by this week’s winter storms.

Moderna’s vaccine is shipped frozen, at minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit to 5 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 25 to minus 15 degrees Celsius). The vaccine vials also can be thawed after delivery and kept unopened in a regular refrigerator for a month before use.

HAVE THE DELAYS CAUSED VACCINES TO SPOIL?

Not as far we know. The White House says it's working with shippers to make sure no vaccines are ruined during the weather delays.

A Pfizer spokesman said Wednesday that the company hasn’t had any of its vaccine spoiled due to weather-related shipment delays — but that was a couple of days ago. However, Pfizer ships its vaccine vials packed with dry ice in special thermal containers that can maintain the correct temperature for up to 30 days. On Friday, the company submitted data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration indicating their vaccine is stable at temperatures a little below freezing for two weeks.

FedEx is delivering the Moderna vaccine, along with kits for administering it, for McKesson. FedEx uses Bluetooth sensor devices affixed to vaccine shipments to monitor their temperature and location to prevent problems, and has years of experience transporting vaccines and other medical products that require tight temperature control.

HOW HAVE THE DELAYS PLAYED OUT IN STATES?

A number of states including North Carolina, Tennessee and Washington have complained about the delays, citing cancellations in appointments. In Tennessee, the state’s health agency said distributors have been unable to pack and ship the COVID-19 vaccine this week due to the winter weather. According to a spokesperson, “many vaccine clinics” were closed again Friday and appointments were being rescheduled.

In Washington state, health officials estimated that more than 90% of this week’s allocation of vaccine doses would arrive late due to bad weather across the country, forcing the state to temporarily close two of its four mass vaccination sites and reschedule appointments there for next week. A third mass vaccination site was closing for the day, Saturday, because there weren't any vaccines.

HOW LONG WILL THE DELAYS LAST?

The White House says the backlog should be cleared next week — most of it in the next few days.

White House coronavirus response adviser Andy Slavitt said 1.4 million doses were already in transit as of Friday, and that UPS and FedEx will do Saturday deliveries.

How damaging this week's delays will have been is an open question.

Ernie Nichols, associate professor of supply chain management at the University of Memphis in Tennessee, says he doesn't see the interruption as a big problem once things thaw. However, Foster Finley, global co-leader of the transportation and infrastructure practice at AlixPartners, says catching up in a week might be difficult. _____

AP Medical Writer Linda A. Johnson reported from Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania. AP White House reporter Zeke Miller in Portage, Michigan, AP Health Care reporter Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar in Washington, and AP reporters Adrian Sainz in Memphis, Tennessee, Gene Johnson in Seattle, and Dylan Lovan in Louisville, Kentucky, contributed to this report.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 477287

Reported Deaths: 6480
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin990201576
Ramsey42468792
Dakota35459381
Anoka32775382
Washington21665251
Stearns18595200
St. Louis14579262
Scott13007104
Wright12325114
Olmsted1161288
Sherburne861773
Carver749140
Clay678084
Rice662289
Blue Earth579634
Kandiyohi574374
Crow Wing512480
Chisago488944
Otter Tail476570
Benton439590
Winona412048
Mower397631
Douglas388268
Nobles383847
Goodhue380266
Polk339262
McLeod335249
Beltrami333048
Morrison320346
Lyon310843
Becker304241
Itasca304245
Isanti301850
Carlton297343
Steele295711
Pine278616
Freeborn274623
Nicollet247341
Todd241430
Brown237537
Le Sueur229320
Mille Lacs224046
Cass216124
Waseca204917
Meeker204734
Martin185027
Wabasha18463
Roseau175117
Hubbard159039
Houston155514
Dodge15054
Renville145940
Redwood145427
Fillmore13588
Chippewa135435
Cottonwood133120
Wadena126919
Pennington122916
Faribault119816
Aitkin116333
Sibley11549
Rock115112
Watonwan11348
Kanabec106019
Pipestone100324
Yellow Medicine97117
Murray9378
Jackson91710
Swift87118
Pope7855
Marshall75815
Stevens7358
Lake71417
Clearwater70714
Lac qui Parle67616
Wilkin65910
Koochiching61511
Big Stone5053
Lincoln5012
Grant4828
Norman4468
Unassigned43868
Mahnomen4327
Kittson40221
Red Lake3454
Traverse3005
Lake of the Woods2121
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 356893

Reported Deaths: 5278
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57051537
Linn20399305
Scott18099200
Black Hawk16101284
Woodbury14769210
Johnson1364472
Dubuque13349191
Dallas1110988
Pottawattamie10630140
Story1002845
Warren545869
Clinton534882
Cerro Gordo528579
Webster512485
Marshall491770
Sioux489067
Buena Vista467536
Des Moines449756
Muscatine443588
Wapello4199105
Jasper400865
Plymouth390777
Lee369951
Marion353766
Jones292654
Henry291435
Carroll283347
Bremer275053
Crawford269735
Boone255730
Washington252643
Benton246554
Mahaska222044
Jackson218937
Dickinson214538
Tama210264
Kossuth204854
Clay192325
Hamilton190140
Delaware188338
Winneshiek184626
Fayette183232
Buchanan182327
Page178419
Hardin178235
Wright177731
Harrison177468
Cedar172422
Clayton167253
Butler165231
Floyd161838
Mills161120
Poweshiek152529
Cherokee152435
Madison151317
Hancock145928
Lyon144641
Allamakee143041
Iowa142523
Jefferson137132
Grundy136630
Appanoose136047
Winnebago135930
Calhoun132210
Cass130948
Mitchell129540
Louisa126441
Union125431
Chickasaw124313
Sac123017
Emmet120539
Shelby119132
Franklin117619
Humboldt116523
Guthrie115328
Palo Alto103721
Montgomery103336
Howard101421
Clarke98020
Keokuk96829
Monroe91527
Unassigned9150
Ida90732
Adair90426
Pocahontas84919
Davis81923
Monona81025
Greene76310
Lucas72421
Osceola69014
Worth6834
Taylor66011
Fremont5819
Decatur5659
Van Buren55817
Ringgold51316
Audubon4819
Wayne48121
Adams3263
