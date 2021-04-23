Clear

EXPLAINER: Can Chauvin get his convictions tossed on appeal?

Derek Chauvin/Minnesota Dept. of Corrections

The unique circumstances surrounding Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death could offer the former Minneapolis police officer some shot at winning a retrial on appeal, though most legal experts agree it's a long shot.

Posted: Apr 23, 2021 12:47 PM
Posted By: By MICHAEL TARM AP Legal Affairs Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The unique circumstances surrounding Derek Chauvin's trial in George Floyd's death could offer the former Minneapolis police officer some shot at winning a retrial on appeal, thought most legal experts agree it's a long shot.

Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 1/2 minutes last May, killing the 46-year-old Black man and sparking some of the largest protests in U.S. history. His conviction on murder and manslaughter charges was seen by many across the country as a civil-rights milestone.

Here’s a look at some of the issues Chauvin's lawyers might cite in their expected appeal, and their chances of prevailing.

WHAT ARE POSSIBLE ISSUES THE DEFENSE COULD RAISE ON APPEAL?

The defense has said it was impossible for Chauvin to get a fair trial in Minneapolis because of pretrial publicity and community pressure on jurors to convict. That claim is sure to underpin any appeal.

As they arrived at and left the courthouse each day for testimony, jurors passed clear signs that the city was preparing for renewed protests. The courthouse downtown was encircled by razor wire and guarded by armed troops. Most storefront windows were boarded up.

A prime target of an appeal would be key rulings by trial Judge Peter Cahill, including that the trial should remain in Minneapolis rather than be moved and that jurors should be sequestered only for deliberations.

Cahill also refused to delay the trial after Minneapolis announced a $27 million settlement with Floyd’s family during jury selection. The defense says that suggested guilt before jurors even heard evidence.

The defense has decried as prosecutorial misconduct remarks by the state during closings, including that aspects of the defense case were “nonsense." That claim could make its way into an appeal.

HAVE RETRIALS EVER BEEN GRANTED BECAUSE JURORS FELT PRESSURED?

Yes, though it's rare.

A U.S. appeals court in 1999 vacated white Detroit police Officer Larry Nevers’ conviction in the beating death of a Black motorist, noting how at least one juror had learned the National Guard was on standby in case Nevers was acquitted and violence ensued.

“The Court cannot imagine a more prejudicial extraneous influence than that of a juror discovering that the City he or she resides in is bracing for a riot,” it said, adding that letting the conviction stand would send the wrong message that rights to an impartial jury “do not extend to an obviously guilty defendant.”

Similarly, an appeals court in Florida ordered a new trial for a plain-clothed Hispanic officer, William Lozano, who fatally shot Black motorcyclist Clement Lloyd in 1989. A passenger on the motorcycle also died. Protests erupted in Miami.

At the 1991 Miami trial, jurors convicted Lozano of manslaughter. The appellate ruling overturning the conviction highlighted how some jurors admitted they feared an acquittal would renew protests. At his 1993 retrial in Orlando, Lozano was acquitted.

COULD COMMENTS BY POLITICIANS LEAD TO A RETRIAL FOR CHAUVIN?

Judge Cahill seemed to think that's at least a possibility.

He rebuked U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters on Monday for telling a crowd in a Minneapolis suburb days before deliberations started that, if Chauvin wasn’t convicted of murder, “we’ve got to get more confrontational.”

Cahill called the California Democrat’s comments “disrespectful to the rule of law,” saying elected officials shouldn't comment about ongoing trials. “Their failure to do so, I think, is abhorrent," he said.

But Cahill indicated that Waters’ comments could be appealable.

“I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you (the defense) something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned,” he said in court Monday.

HOW DOES THE DEFENSE SHOW JURORS WERE IMPROPERLY INFLUENCED?

Mike Brandt, a leading Minneapolis-based criminal attorney who closely followed the Chauvin trial, said Chauvin's attorneys have heavy lifting to do before they can argue on appeal that jurors were unduly influenced or pressured.

He said appellate courts won't simply let Chauvin's lawyers theorize that jurors might have heard Waters' comments. Rather, they must offer proof that specific jurors heard the comments and that those comments influenced their votes to convict, he said.

The same goes for statements by prosecutors allegedly disparaging the defense case and for the contention that jurors found Chauvin guilty because they feared triggering angry protests if they didn't

The defense must present compelling evidence — typically admissions from jurors themselves — that such statements and fears caused them to find Chauvin guilty, Brandt said.

WHAT ARE THE ODDS CHAUVIN WINS HIS APPEAL?

The odds are heavily against Chauvin, Brandt and other legal experts say.

Even if appellate judges find Chauvin's judge made erroneous rulings, they still must answer a decisive question: If Cahill had ruled differently, such as by granting a change-of-venue motion, is it conceivable the trial’s outcome could have been different? If the answer is no, Brandt said, they won’t toss the verdicts.

An appeals court may also look favorably on Cahill’s reasoning in denying a change of venue. Cahill had noted that media scrutiny of Floyd’s death was nearly as intense across Minnesota, suggesting that any alternate city would have faced the same challenge of preventing news from tainting the jury.

Also, higher courts have repeatedly ruled that jury selection is an effective way to counteract unflattering media accounts of a defendant and to ensure even-handed jurors are impaneled.

And Brandt said Cahill gave Chauvin’s lawyers more latitude than usual in questioning potential jurors about biases and in striking ones they thought couldn’t be fair — latitude appellate courts would likely note.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 562420

Reported Deaths: 7132
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1170781693
Ramsey48500859
Dakota43135425
Anoka39159420
Washington25272274
Stearns21264219
St. Louis16969298
Scott16258118
Wright15030130
Olmsted1284497
Sherburne1079480
Carver996945
Clay790090
Rice7716102
Blue Earth706440
Kandiyohi633681
Crow Wing626586
Chisago557350
Otter Tail549173
Benton539897
Mower453232
Goodhue449972
Douglas446971
Winona440549
Nobles401948
Morrison398359
McLeod398155
Isanti385559
Itasca381553
Beltrami376057
Polk369067
Steele367514
Becker360548
Lyon350048
Carlton332052
Freeborn330329
Pine315121
Nicollet311243
Brown296439
Mille Lacs286850
Le Sueur274922
Todd270930
Cass253826
Meeker240537
Waseca232121
Martin215930
Wabasha20003
Roseau198619
Hubbard175041
Dodge17333
Renville173243
Redwood167035
Houston163015
Cottonwood158721
Fillmore15239
Pennington151919
Chippewa147737
Wadena146321
Faribault145819
Sibley137210
Kanabec135522
Aitkin129536
Watonwan12639
Rock123919
Jackson118910
Yellow Medicine111319
Pipestone110826
Pope10426
Murray10349
Swift100518
Marshall86417
Stevens83810
Lake79219
Clearwater79014
Koochiching78013
Wilkin77712
Lac qui Parle74222
Big Stone5774
Lincoln5613
Grant5558
Norman5239
Mahnomen5178
Unassigned48478
Kittson46822
Red Lake3887
Traverse3625
Lake of the Woods3083
Cook1490

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 359925

Reported Deaths: 5844
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk56360608
Linn20418330
Scott19292236
Black Hawk15620306
Woodbury14975221
Johnson1418681
Dubuque13210204
Dallas1096096
Pottawattamie10836164
Story1036847
Warren561286
Clinton541991
Cerro Gordo525687
Webster508792
Sioux508373
Marshall477675
Muscatine464297
Des Moines444165
Wapello4255121
Buena Vista422640
Jasper408670
Plymouth398979
Lee369555
Marion355975
Jones293955
Henry287437
Carroll280652
Bremer280060
Crawford262940
Boone260033
Benton251555
Washington249650
Dickinson244343
Mahaska226050
Jackson219342
Kossuth213864
Clay212825
Tama207171
Delaware204639
Winneshiek195033
Page190721
Buchanan189131
Cedar185223
Fayette183741
Hardin182142
Wright180735
Hamilton178549
Harrison177273
Clayton167455
Butler162734
Mills159320
Cherokee157638
Floyd156542
Lyon155541
Madison155319
Poweshiek153333
Allamakee149451
Iowa146424
Hancock144234
Winnebago137131
Grundy135532
Cass135454
Calhoun133512
Jefferson131435
Emmet130340
Shelby129437
Sac128619
Louisa127449
Appanoose126647
Mitchell125441
Union123332
Chickasaw122815
Guthrie118629
Humboldt118426
Franklin113421
Palo Alto111523
Howard103022
Montgomery101537
Unassigned9990
Clarke98524
Keokuk95131
Monroe94528
Ida90033
Adair84932
Pocahontas84321
Monona81930
Davis80024
Osceola77316
Greene76910
Lucas75923
Worth7138
Taylor65412
Fremont6169
Decatur5929
Van Buren55618
Ringgold53624
Wayne52123
Audubon4969
Adams3314
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Cloudy
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 51°
Mason City
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Austin
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 52°
Rain showers return for Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/22/21)

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/21/21)

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/20/21)

Image

Bulls defeat Grizzlies in Fraser Cup Final

Image

Bruins continue fight for playoff bid

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (4/19/21)

Image

Sean's Weather 4/19

Image

Mayo Clinic Doctor creates art for patients

Image

Electric car show

Image

Walk a Block

Community Events