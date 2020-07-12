ESPN/The Athletic: NJCAA to move football, other fall sports to spring

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - According to ESPN and The Athletic, the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) is expected to approve a proposal that would see fall sports shift to the spring semester.

Last Monday, the Minnesota College Athletic Conference cancelled the majority of the fall sports season including football, volleyball and soccer.

Football practices for NJCAA schools would begin March 1, with games held no earlier than March 25. A maximum of seven games would be allowed. Bowl games would begin June 3. Teams can practice in the fall from Aug. 13 to Oct. 10 and can scrimmage up to two opponents if the schools deem it safe.

Men's and women's basketball are also affected by the proposal. Practice would start Jan. 11 and games on Jan. 29. Volleyball, wrestling, track and swimming may begin practice Jan. 4.

The NJCAA board of regents is expected to vote at 2:30 P.M. Monday.