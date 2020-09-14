EPA rejects small refinery waivers

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Environmental Protection Agency is backing down on small refinery waivers.

On Monday, it was announced the agency will reject the waivers, which were designed to help small refineries get up to speed on renewable fuel standards.

Those waivers would exempt gas producers from having to blend ethanol into their fuel.

Many large oil companies tried to take advantage of the waivers, which would have put a huge dent in the ethanol market, hurting corn and ethanol producers.

Mason City farmer Kevin Pope says it's one less thing farmers will have to worry about down the road.

"There's been a lot of head winds as far as grain prices I would say. With the trade war and these waivers, it sure hasn't been favorable to us," said Pope.

In another pre-election nod to farmers, President Trump announced he will allow gas stations to pump E-15 fuel from E-10 pumps in order to give the ethanol industry a boost.