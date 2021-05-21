EMS Week is a time to honor and thank paramedics

DODGE CENTER, Minn. - While nurses and doctors work tirelessly saving lives, there are other heroes on the frontline you might not be thinking of. So for EMS Week, we want to highlight some of the challenges, as well as the triumphs paramedics experienced.

Paramedics and emergency medical volunteers have shifted the way they operate. Thinking back to a year ago when we didn't know much about COVID-19, paramedics took every precaution they could when responding to calls.

Fast forward to today, there's a sense of relief as we're on the tail end of the pandemic. The Ambulance Director in Dodge Center, Angie Jarrett, said their end goal has remained the same. "People aren't calling us because they're having a good day. They call us because they're having a bad day," she explained. "They have an emergency, a crisis of some sort and to know that we can give that little piece of hope to them, that help is here, that we are here to help them to get them the treatment, get them care to know that they're safe here."

The job doesn't come without its challenges, of course. Don Hauge is the Director of the Southeast Minnesota EMS Regional Program and he said because a lot of EMS personnel are volunteers, a lot of them also weren't able to stay on the force over the past year. "If we don't continue to get people in those volunteer positions, those ambulance services could go away," he explained. "So, EMS Week is a time to recognize those volunteers, paid professionals as well, and just thank them for all the service they've done and realize how important they are to your community before they're gone."

There are dozens of ways to show your support to our frontline heroes. One way is to sign up for the National EMS Memorial bike ride which is happening this September in St. Paul.