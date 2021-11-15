E. coli outbreak from baby spinach sickens two in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Two people in Minnesota have been sickened in an E. coli outbreak linked to organic baby spinach.

The Minnesota departments of Health and Agriculture say they are working with federal authorities and public health agencies in other states to investigate this outbreak. Both Minnesotans who fell ill are in their mid-20s and neither was hospitalized. One person is from the Twin Cities metro area and the other is from Greater Minnesota. Health officials say one reported eating Josie’s Organics organic baby spinach purchased from Hy-Vee and the other case involved Fresh Thyme organic baby spinach purchased from Fresh Thyme.

Minnesota health officials are warning consumers to not eat Josie’s Organics organic baby spinach and Fresh Thyme organic baby spinach with a best-by date on or around 10/23/2021 and if they have it in their refrigerators, to throw it out. Information on the national outbreak can be found on the CDC’s website: E. coli Outbreak Linked to Baby Spinach.

Symptoms of E. coli typically include stomach cramps and diarrhea, often with bloody stools, but only a low-grade or no fever. People typically become ill two to five days after exposure, but this period can range from one to eight days. Most people recover in 5 to 10 days.