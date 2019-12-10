E. coli cases in Minnesota linked to salad mix

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An E. coli outbreak has now infected five people in Minnesota.

The state health department says four people in the Twin Cities metro area and one from Greater Minnesota became ill after eating Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits. Illnesses in four other people in two other states have also been linked to that salad mix.

Consumers, restaurants and retailers are being urged not to eat, prepare, or sell Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits with an identifying code of UPC 0 71279 30906 4, beginning with lot code Z, and a best-before date up to and including 07DEC19.

That information is printed on the front of the bag in the top right corner.

The Minnesota Department of Health says four people between the ages of 21 and 91 got sick between November 8 and November 16 and two had to be hospitalized.

For more information on this outbreak, click here.