E-cigarettes, vaping declared an epidemic in U.S. by Surgeon General

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Surgeon General Jerome Adams declared e-cigarettes an epidemic in the U.S. Tuesday.

This comes as the National Institutes of Health’s Monitoring the Future survey shows that teens’ use of e-cigarettes is increasing.

E-cigarettes may look different, but they all pretty much work the same. They have cartridges filled with flavored liquid, and many of them contain nicotine.

“Nicotine is a powerful addiction and the earlier you’re exposed to nicotine, the more powerful that addiction can be,” Anna Oldenburg, a community health specialist with Olmsted County Public Health, said.

Oldenburg said vaping has been on their radar for just a couple of years, and education is the way they’re trying to combat it.

“It's worrisome because many children or youth don't understand that nicotine is actually in these devices,” Oldenburg said, “so they can become addicted before they know that nicotine is actually what they're vaping.”

Med City Vapors is a shop in Rochester that lets customers be in control of how much nicotine they consume.

“You can have as much or as little nicotine as you want in the bottle and we completely customize it to the customer,” Dylan Blade, who works at Med City Vapors, said.

When comparing regular cigarettes to e-cigarettes, they think vaping is the healthier option.

“Propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, and the flavoring and the nicotine - so four [ingredients],” Blade said. “Where as in a cigarette, you're getting the nicotine plus a whole litany of different chemicals that you never know what's in there. We at least can tell you the ingredients.”

Health officials, like Oldenburg, said it’s not that simple.

“These products aren't regulated by the FDA [Federal Drug Administration],” Oldenburg said. “So there's some products out there that say there's zero percent nicotine in there, but there's no regulatory oversight over these products so we really don't know if they truly do not have nicotine in them. The main point is that the majority of these products contain nicotine.”

The FDA introduced steps last month to cut down young people's access to flavored e-cigarettes which is driving the epidemic. Officials say they will continue to crack down on stores that illegally sell e-cigarettes to minors.