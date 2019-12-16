Elton Hills Drive proposal on hold for now

ROCHESTER, Minn. - At Monday's City Council Study Session, council decided not to move forward with taking action on the Elton Hills Drive proposal.

Public Works and Alliant presented its findings and recommendation to the council to change the roadway from 4 lanes to 3.

"We feel that it's a solution looking for a problem. The money that would be spent on this could be much better spent on other roads in rochester that are in dire need of repair," says Craig Ugland, member of Take Back our Streets Rochester, a group of Elton Hills neighbors who are against the proposal.

Mayor Kim Norton said it felt a crisis is being made out of Elton Hills Drive when there isn't one. The majority of the council agreed, though some said it may be worth addressing certain problem areas and improving pedestrian and bicycle safety without making the road 3 lanes. The council has decided to end discussion of Elton Hills Drive unless more action is taken in the future.