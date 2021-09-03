"Dying to Get Home" campaign effective this weekend

KIMT NEWS 3.- With students back in school, people returning to work, and now a holiday weekend, traffic volumes are on the rise.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is leading a campaign called "Dying to Get Home" with sheriffs from other nearby counties to prevent the number of fatal and serious injury crashes.

"Just seeing the number of traffic fatalities in the state, we feel we just needed to do something extra and on our own without any extra support from the state," says Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson.

Instead of making deputies work overtime to patrol the highways, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office will have crews taking part in the campaign while on the clock.

"We're going to put our people on the roads and were going to really focus on speed and any kind of traffic enforcement that needs to be done to ensure a safe Labor Day Weekend."

The campaign started at 4pm on Friday. Olmsted County Sheriff's Office will be on all highways. It will also be joining sheriffs in Dodge, Fillmore, and Freeborn counties for the campaign.