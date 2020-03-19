Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

During mandated restaurant shutdown, Hollandberry Pannekoeken passes out free to-go meals

"It's a big step back now, but we all have to roll with it and we all have to do what we can," says the owner.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 7:26 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Thursday morning, Hollandberry Pannekoeken opened its doors to pass out to-go containers of food to anyone who needed it. The boxes were filled with sandwiches, salads, meatloafs, and of course - pannekoekens, a thick, fluffy pancake.

When owner Tasos Psomas informed his staff of the state mandated restaurant closure, it was the staff's idea to give away food for free.

"I'm very proud of them. Rather than asking how we can we make money, they asked how can we help the community?" he tells KIMT.

The restaurant has made it through several difficult situations in recent years: a fire four years ago, the demolition of its former building in 2018, and now the Coronavirus pandemic restaurant closures.

"It's a big step back now, but we all have to roll with it and we all have to do what we can," says Psomas.

If you'd like to help support the business, it is testing out curbside pick-up on Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM to 1 PM.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 27°
Storms to snow on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hollandberry Pannekoeken Passes Out Meals

Image

Chris' Weather in a Minute 3/19

Image

Restaurants Adapting to No Dine-In Policy

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 3/19

Image

A surplus of sanitizer

Image

What does "Shelter in place" look like?

Image

Alliant Energy Suspending Disconnects

Image

Stimulus checks could be on the way

Image

Telehealth Counseling Services in Rochester

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Thursday

Community Events