During mandated restaurant shutdown, Hollandberry Pannekoeken passes out free to-go meals

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On Thursday morning, Hollandberry Pannekoeken opened its doors to pass out to-go containers of food to anyone who needed it. The boxes were filled with sandwiches, salads, meatloafs, and of course - pannekoekens, a thick, fluffy pancake.
When owner Tasos Psomas informed his staff of the state mandated restaurant closure, it was the staff's idea to give away food for free.
"I'm very proud of them. Rather than asking how we can we make money, they asked how can we help the community?" he tells KIMT.
The restaurant has made it through several difficult situations in recent years: a fire four years ago, the demolition of its former building in 2018, and now the Coronavirus pandemic restaurant closures.
"It's a big step back now, but we all have to roll with it and we all have to do what we can," says Psomas.
If you'd like to help support the business, it is testing out curbside pick-up on Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM to 1 PM.
