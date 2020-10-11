Duo sentenced for stealing school iPads

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A criminal case involving a half-naked woman found in the trunk of a car ends with ends with two sentences of probation.

Authorities say Robert Jeffrey Felton, 39 of Rochester, sole iPads from a school and the devices were later found in the vehicle of Kirsten Elaine hart, 30 of Byron. The investigation started in August 2019 with a reported burglary where authorities say Hart had part of her shirt ripped off in a struggle with a 64-year-old woman and then got into the trunk of a passing car.



Robert Felten Robert Felten

Felten pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary and Hart entered a guilty plea to 3rd degree burglary. They’ve both been given five years of supervised probation and Felten was also sentenced to 303 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.