Duo sentenced for robbing a Rochester Subway

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Sentences have been handed down for two people accused of robbing a Subway store.

Law enforcement says Robert Rashon Mosely and Siani Zahnae Banks robbed the Subway on Highway 14 E in Rochester on March 9. Court documents state Mosely appeared to have a gun and he and Banks drove away with money given to them by a store employee.



Siani Banks Siani Banks

Mosley, 23 of Rochester, pleaded guilty in July to simple robbery. Banks, 22 of Rochester, pleaded guilty in November to obstructing the legal process.

Mosley has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation and must perform 50 hours of community work service. Banks was given one year of unsupervised probation and must pay a $200 fine.