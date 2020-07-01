Duo sentenced for Cerro Gordo County chase, meth, and mushrooms

MASON CITY, Iowa – Jail time and fines are handed to two men arrested after an early morning car chase.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to pull over Eugene Alan Sikora, 24 of Sheffield, for an equipment violation on February 3. Sikora sped off and led law enforcement on a pursuit lasting several minutes until a deputy used a “pursuit intervention technique” to stop the chase.



Deputies said a search of the vehicle turned up methamphetamine, marijuana, and psilocybin mushrooms.

Sikora pleaded guilty to eluding and received 90 days in jail and a 315 fine.

A passenger, Cody Dead Dakin, 25 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to possession of meth-1st offense and possession of psilocybin mushrooms-1st offense. He has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and $630 in fines.