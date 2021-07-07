Duo pleads not guilty to delayed drug charges in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa –Two people arrested after a winter drug investigation in Floyd County are pleading not guilty.

Valerie Rose Frascht, 38 of Charles City, is charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. Blake Lee Steege, 26 of Fredricksburg, is accused of possession with intent to deliver meth.

Investigators say they searched a Charles City home on February 9 and seized what they believed were illegal narcotics. Court documents state both Frascht and Steege were at the home when it was searched.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation lab confirmed in June the substances seized were 76.76 grams of meth and over 36 grams of marijuana.

Frascht and Steege are scheduled to stand trial on August 3.