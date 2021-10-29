Duo plead not guilty to violent Clear Lake burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa -Two men arrested for a violent Clear Lake burglary are set to stand trial.

John Murphy, 29 of Mason City and formerly of Klemme, and Ryan Allen, 38 of Mason City, have pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree burglary.



Ryan Allen Ryan Allen

Authorities say Murphy and Ryan entered a Clear Lake home on July 31 and Murphy hit someone in the forehead with a revolver while Allen was in the basement stealing over $2,000 worth of items. The stolen property included a coin collection, a baseball card collection, a VR headset, and an antique hand mirror, according to court documents.

Murphy and Allen are now scheduled to stand trial beginning November 30.