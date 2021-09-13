Duo enter different pleas over Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two men accused of shooting someone in the leg have now entered different pleas.

The Rochester Police Department says Davoren Lanell Broussard, 30 of Coon Rapids, and Dashaun Earl Pittman, 22 of Winona, shot a 22-year-old victim in the leg on March 19, 2020, in the 600 block of Circle Street SW. Investigators say an argument over a woman escalated into violence.

Broussard pleaded not guilty Monday to second-degree assault, threats of violence, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. No trial date has been set.

Pittman previously pleaded not guilty but has now entered a guilty plea to possession of a firearm after being found guilty of a crime of violence. He is due to be sentenced on October 4 in Olmsted County District Court.