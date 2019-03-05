Clear
Duo charged after Hancock County drug search

Police say they found meth, pot, and mushrooms.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 2:59 PM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2019 3:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRYSTAL LAKE, Iowa – Two people are arrested after a drug search in Hancock County.

The Forest City Police Department says it searched a home in the 100 block of 2nd Street East in Crystal Lake on Monday, finding methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, and drug paraphernalia.

Kirk E. Williams and Rita L. Williams were booked into the Winnebago County Jail. Kirk Williams is accused of felony possession of meth and mushrooms, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rita Williams is charged with misdemeanor possession of meth, pot, and mushrooms, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both are also facing six counts of drug tax stamp violations.

The search of the Crystal Lake home came after a traffic stop in Forest City where police say Kirk and Rita Williams were found with about 15 grams of meth.

The Forest City Police Reserves, Garner Police Department, and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this incident.

