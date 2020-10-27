Duo arrested for meth and a gun in Northwood

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two people are jailed after authorities say a traffic stop turned up a large amount of methamphetamine and a gun.

Alexander Jordan Kew, 27 of Cedar Rapids, has been charged with a controlled substance violation, eluding, control of a firearm by a domestic abuser, and trafficking in stolen weapons-1st offense. Constance Myah Jennings, 23 of Corwith, is charged with a controlled substance violation and trafficking in stolen weapons-1st offense.

Law enforcement says a silver Pontiac minivan was seen driving north on Highway 65 into Northwood at around 3:30 am Tuesday. Authorities say the registration sticker on the minivan appeared to be expired and when checked on the computer, the sticker was for a blue Hyundai four-door car. The arresting officer turned on lights and siren and tried to pull the minivan over but says it kept going until finally stopping at Villawoods Apartments in Northwood.

Court documents state Alexander Kew was the driver and Constance Jennings was the passenger and a search of the vehicle found a “large amount” of methamphetamine and a .357 revolver.

Kew has been booked into the Worth County Jail on $22,000 bond. Jennings is being held on $31,000 bond.