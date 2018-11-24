Clear

Dump truck fire in Rochester Friday night

Started while vehicle was inside a maintenance garage.

Posted: Nov. 24, 2018 8:48 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A dump truck caught fire inside a building Friday night.

The Rochester Fire Department says it was called to the 6900 block of 10th Avenue SW around 7:10 pm and found the truck on fire with smoke coming from a garage maintenance area. The structure’s sprinkler system contained the flames to the truck and firefighters extinguished the blaze.

No one was injured in this incident and there was minor smoke and water damage to the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Rochester police and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
Rain comes to an end tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Black Friday Cleanup

Image

Mayor Brede's last tree lighting

Image

Billboard Causing Disagreement

Image

John Marshall Girls Hockey vs Hopkins/Park from Friday

Image

Local dancers aim to win three state titles

Image

Burning off Thanksgiving Dinner

Image

Gov. Dayton announces free park Friday

Image

First Black Friday without major retail store

Image

Donations accepted at Festival of Trees

Image

Stores gear up for Small Business Saturday

Community Events