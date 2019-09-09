Clear

Minnesota synagogue gutted by fire

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 8:24 AM

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Fire has gutted a historic synagogue in downtown Duluth.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the Adas Israel Congregation about 2 a.m. Monday and finally knocked it down about four hours later. At daylight, spectators could see the charred remains of the synagogue with some structural walls still standing. Duluth Assistant Fire Chief Brent Consie said the building "is pretty much a total loss."

There was no immediate word from fire officials on what started the blaze.

According to its website, the Adas Israel Congregation is an Orthodox/High Conservative Jewish congregation with a membership of 75 people.

Construction of the synagogue was completed in 1902.

