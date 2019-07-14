Clear

Duluth officer saves 2-year-old from runaway van

Vehicle rolled down a hill and got stuck in some trees.

Posted: Jul 14, 2019 12:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A Duluth police officer on his way to work has rescued a 2-year-old girl from a van that rolled down a hill and got stuck in trees.

Officer Todd Simmons came upon the crash late Thursday afternoon. A mother was removing her twin girls from the van after a trip to the aquarium when the van rolled away with one of the girls inside.

The van hit another vehicle, then got stuck in the trees below.

Simmons got the girl out of the van and called for medical help.

Duluth police Chief Mike Tusken wrote on Facebook that a "scary and potentially tragic incident" ended with only property damage and minor injury.

The girls' mother, Megan Newman, tells the Star Tribune her daughter Bella "came out with barely a scratch on her."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Rochester
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Tracking Returning Heat, Humidity, and Possible Storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Remembering a north Iowa man who served his country

Image

Swimming advisory in north Iowa

Image

Drumming

Image

Tracking a steamy weekend

Image

North Iowa friends hold Lights for Liberty Vigil

Image

Get your motor running

Image

Singing songs of hope

Image

Newman Catholic eliminated in regional tournament by AGWSR

Image

St. Ansgar knocks off Osage, advances to regional final

Image

First Alliance Credit Union donates 2,000 lbs of pet food to Paws and Claws Humane Society

Community Events