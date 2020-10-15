Clear

Dueling town halls for Trump, Biden after debate plan nixed

President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden will compete for TV audiences in dueling town halls instead of meeting face-to-face for their second debate as originally planned.

Posted: Oct 15, 2020 9:08 AM
Posted By: By ZEKE MILLER, BILL BARROW and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden will compete for TV audiences in dueling town halls instead of meeting face-to-face for their second debate as originally planned.

The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night: Trump on NBC from Miami, Biden on ABC from Philadelphia. Trump backed out of plans for the presidential faceoff originally scheduled for the evening after debate organizers shifted the format to a virtual event following Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.

As the pace of the campaign speeds up in its final weeks, the two candidates first are taking care of other electoral necessities Thursday: Trump has a midday rally in battleground North Carolina, and Biden is raising campaign cash at a virtual event.

Trump has also been trying to shore up support from constituencies that not so long ago he thought he had in the bag: big business and voters in the red state of Iowa.

In a Wednesday morning address to business leaders, he expressed puzzlement that they would even consider supporting Biden, arguing that his own leadership was a better bet for a strong economy. Later, the president held his third campaign rally in three nights, this time in Iowa, a state he won handily in 2016 but where Biden is making a late push.

Trump claimed to be leading in the most recent Iowa poll he saw. “For me to only be up six, I'm a little bit concerned,” he asserted. Multiple polls have shown a much closer race.

Biden, for his part, held a virtual fundraiser from Wilmington, Delaware, and used his appearance to say that Trump was trying to rush through Amy Coney Barrett, his nominee for the Supreme Court, to help his efforts to repeal the Obama health care law, calling that “an abuse of power.”

Trump used his economic address Wednesday to play up his administration's commitment to lowering taxes and deregulation of industry, and he didn't hide his frustration with signs that some in the business community are tilting to Biden.

“I know I’m speaking to some Democrats, and some of you are friends of mine,” Trump said in a virtual address to the Economic Clubs of New York, Florida, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Pittsburgh and Sheboygan, Wisconsin. Should Biden be elected, he continued, “you will see things happen that will not make you happy. I don’t understand your thinking.”

The former vice president has collected more than $50 million in campaign contributions from donors in the securities and investment sectors, according to the private nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics. During his decades in the Senate representing Delaware, a center for the credit card and banking industries, Biden built relationships and a voting record in the business sector that has raised suspicion on the left but provides Wall Street with a measure of ease at the prospect of a Biden administration.

After being sidelined by the coronavirus, Trump resumed a breakneck schedule this week, with aides saying he is expected to travel and host campaign rallies every day through Nov. 3. Trump has appeared hale in his public appearances since reemerging from quarantine, though at moments during his economic address on Wednesday his voice was raspy.

In Iowa, Trump tossed away his tie and donned a red hat to fight off the stiff breeze on the airport tarmac. He made a direct appeal to the state’s farmers, saying that he was responsible for $28 billion in aid designed to help offset damage stemming from his trade war with China. “I hope you remember that on Nov. 3," Trump said.

But after years of farmers supporting him despite the trade war, some Republicans say Trump’s renewable fuel policy has sown some doubt.

Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency granted dozens of waivers to petroleum companies seeking to bypass congressional rules requiring the level of the corn-based fuel additive ethanol that gasoline must contain. He has recently denied more waiver requests, but the EPA’s previous action removed about 4 billion gallons of ethanol demand, resulting in the closure — at least temporarily — of more than a dozen ethanol plants in Iowa.

While mostly laying low on Wednesday, Biden has stepped up campaign travel in the past week, with visits to Arizona, Nevada, Florida and Pennsylvania. The former vice president isn’t introducing new themes in his pitch that he’s a steady alternative to Trump. Biden and his aides believe the president’s scattershot campaign messaging since his COVID-19 diagnosis proves the core of Biden’s case.

Trump’s return to Iowa came as he has been forced into playing defense following a widely panned performance in the first debate and his illness. Republicans have raised alarm that enthusiasm among Trump’s base has waned slightly after the one-two punch of those events, casting his reelection into doubt.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 115943

Reported Deaths: 2233
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin30923959
Ramsey12656337
Dakota8742133
Anoka7548144
Stearns484133
Washington479464
Scott299534
Olmsted288429
St. Louis234855
Wright212511
Nobles207216
Blue Earth18867
Clay182443
Carver16217
Rice15068
Mower14537
Sherburne141318
Kandiyohi13784
Winona109518
Waseca8819
Lyon8485
Crow Wing75721
Chisago7432
Benton7404
Beltrami6836
Steele6682
Otter Tail6416
Nicollet63717
Todd6192
Freeborn5974
Itasca59716
Martin55816
Watonwan5514
Le Sueur5495
McLeod5483
Douglas5283
Morrison4674
Pine4640
Goodhue46211
Isanti4453
Polk4394
Becker4182
Carlton3551
Dodge3410
Chippewa3302
Pipestone31016
Mille Lacs2864
Wabasha2830
Meeker2793
Brown2713
Rock2691
Cass2674
Cottonwood2510
Yellow Medicine2494
Hubbard2311
Sibley2273
Murray2243
Redwood2209
Renville21510
Fillmore2110
Faribault1890
Unassigned18259
Jackson1781
Swift1781
Houston1681
Kanabec1669
Roseau1580
Stevens1511
Lincoln1500
Pennington1501
Koochiching1474
Wadena1430
Pope1300
Aitkin1291
Big Stone1170
Lac qui Parle1122
Wilkin1064
Lake900
Norman860
Grant814
Mahnomen781
Marshall731
Clearwater570
Red Lake492
Traverse470
Lake of the Woods391
Kittson180
Cook80

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 102368

Reported Deaths: 1496
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk17467278
Woodbury655382
Johnson553030
Black Hawk500596
Linn4820122
Dubuque434150
Scott376432
Story376017
Dallas318942
Pottawattamie274043
Sioux219211
Buena Vista216112
Marshall188336
Webster162214
Plymouth144724
Wapello144360
Clinton130625
Crawford126912
Muscatine125457
Cerro Gordo120123
Warren10956
Des Moines10819
Jasper99135
Carroll9567
Henry9375
Marion88710
Tama87135
Lee8039
Wright6711
Dickinson6507
Boone6318
Delaware6178
Bremer5837
Washington57911
Mahaska55622
Harrison5106
Lyon4925
Louisa47515
Jackson4683
Benton4511
Clay4494
Hamilton4203
Winneshiek4029
Floyd40011
Poweshiek40011
Kossuth3960
Hardin3925
Winnebago38316
Jones3683
Buchanan3663
Emmet36414
Franklin36418
Iowa3542
Guthrie34914
Cherokee3452
Sac3402
Clayton3283
Butler3262
Shelby3251
Madison3212
Cedar3205
Chickasaw3131
Fayette3092
Page3040
Allamakee3028
Mills3021
Clarke2973
Humboldt2683
Palo Alto2671
Grundy2624
Hancock2534
Cass2522
Calhoun2493
Osceola2310
Monroe22411
Howard2238
Mitchell2110
Monona2091
Taylor2052
Union1983
Pocahontas1952
Appanoose1903
Jefferson1791
Lucas1786
Ida1702
Fremont1680
Greene1570
Davis1504
Van Buren1422
Montgomery1395
Keokuk1341
Audubon1221
Worth1210
Decatur1120
Wayne1093
Adair1081
Ringgold822
Adams590
Unassigned110
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 24°
Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Temps falling below freezing this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester Salvation Army collecting winter coats

Image

Rochester Fire Department's pink t-shirt campaign

Image

Section soccer highlights from Oct. 14

Image

Wednesday's section soccer highlights

Image

The Men who would by Mayor in Austin

Image

Sara's Evening Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Mason City City Council sets goals for future

Image

Albert Lea school referendum

Image

Next generation of voters

Image

SAW: Chatfield's Reid Johnson

Community Events