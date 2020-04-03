Clear
Due to PPE shortage, Stewartville Fire Department temporarily suspends first response services

The Stewartville Fire Department is the only fire service provider for Stewartville and surrounding townships. The firefighters need to stay healthy to comtinue to respond to fires and car crashes. Because of state and national shortages of personal protection equipment, Stewartville does not have enough masks to properly protect firefighters when responding to medical calls.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 6:26 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The City of Stewartville is temporarily suspending Stewartville area first response.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance will continue to respond to calls in the Stewartville area. The City advises residents to not panic. If someone has an emergency, call 911 and the dispatcher will deploy the proper services.

The Stewartville firefighters will be ready as a back-up on medical calls.

Stewartville will be able to lift this suspension whenever it is able to secure more personal protective equipment.

Community Events