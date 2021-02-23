Due North Coffee Co. opens custom built drive-thru ice house

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As the pandemic drags on local businesses are getting creative with ways to entice new customers.

Due North Coffee Co. in Rochester now has a new option for caffeine drinkers to grab a cup of Joe starting this week.

Co-owner Katrina Pulham says the coffee company has custom built the only drive-thru ice house in Minnesota. If offers flavored drinks like Paul Bunyan's brew and Ole and Lena's latte.

She said, "We love creating experiences, that's what we did with Air Insanity, and this is just a new experience with coffee. So, we hope when people visit Rochester and visit our community they can swing by and get an amazing cup of coffee served from a Minnesota ice house."

The ice house is located in the parking lot of Air Insanity at 1607 US Highway 14 East. You can find more information and the full menu by clicking here.