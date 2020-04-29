Flexsteel closing Dubuque plant, eliminating around 150 jobs

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Iowa-based furniture maker Flexsteel Industries has announced it will permanently close its Dubuque manufacturing facility.
The Telegraph Herald reports that the company announced the closure Wednesday morning, minutes before a conference call to discuss its latest quarterly earnings. The Dubuque plant employs about 150 people.
The company announced its facility in Starkville, Mississippi, also will close, and blamed a drop in demand of some products that has been exacerbated by the new coronavirus pandemic.
The closure follows the company's two-week shutdown of the Dubuque plant last month and its announcement that it would lay off about 100 in Dubuque, including about 40 people at its corporate headquarters.
