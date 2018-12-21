Clear
Dubuque man injured in Fillmore County accident

Spun out of control on Thursday night.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 5:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Iowa man is hurt after losing control on a Fillmore County road.

It happened Thursday just before 6:30 pm on Highway 52, about two miles north of Fountain. The Minnesota State Patrol says James Edward Schreiber, 64 of Dubuque, IA, was driving north when he went off the road on a curve, then went back on the road before coming to a stop in the northbound lane.

Schreiber was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says he was wearing his seat belt.

The road was snowy and icy at the time of this accident. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office helped with traffic control.

